College Station girls golf team in ninth place after first round at regional tournament
College Station girls golf team in ninth place after first round at regional tournament

UIL Class 5A Region III Girls Golf

College Station’s Begona Barrenechea putts in the first round of the Class 5A Region III girls golf tournament on Monday at The Golf Club at Texas A&M.

 Cassie Stricker/The Eagle

The College Station girls golf team is in ninth place after shooting 397 in the first round of the Class 5A Region III tournament at The Golf Club at Texas A&M on Monday.

Montgomery is in first at 297, followed by Austin Anderson Blue (311), Friendswood (339) and Magnolia (341).

The Lady Cougars are led by Felisa Sajulga, who is in fifth place at 72, followed by teammates Abigail Dunker (51st-161), Emma Beard (58th-109), Begonda Barrenechea (60th-110) and Caroline Lobb (67th-115). Teams will tee off at 8 a.m. Tuesday for the second round.

