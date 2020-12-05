 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station girls cruise past A&M Consolidated in 19-5A play
0 comments

College Station girls cruise past A&M Consolidated in 19-5A play

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Aliyah Collins had 17 points, and Jaeden McMillin scored 14 to help the College Station girls basketball team beat A&M Consolidated 64-30 on Friday in District 19-5A action at Tiger Gym.

College Station 64, A&M Consolidated 30

COLLEGE STATION (8-2, 2-0) — Reese Vivaldi 2, Aliyah Collins 17, Tanijah Richardson 5, Na’layjah Johnson 11, Cornecia Thompson 2, Jayden Davenport 9, Ashonti Idlebird 2, Jaeden McMillin 14, Love Rybeger 2.

CONSOL — Hathorn 6, Roberson 2, Gilbert 7, Merrell 5, Mossier 5.

College Station 22 16 12 14 — 64

A&M Consolidated 5 4 14 7 — 30

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert