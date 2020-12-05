College Station girls cruise past A&M Consolidated in 19-5A play

Aliyah Collins had 17 points, and Jaeden McMillin scored 14 to help the College Station girls basketball team beat A&M Consolidated 64-30 on Friday in District 19-5A action at Tiger Gym.
College Station 64, A&M Consolidated 30
COLLEGE STATION (8-2, 2-0) — Reese Vivaldi 2, Aliyah Collins 17, Tanijah Richardson 5, Na’layjah Johnson 11, Cornecia Thompson 2, Jayden Davenport 9, Ashonti Idlebird 2, Jaeden McMillin 14, Love Rybeger 2.
CONSOL — Hathorn 6, Roberson 2, Gilbert 7, Merrell 5, Mossier 5.
College Station 22 16 12 14 — 64
A&M Consolidated 5 4 14 7 — 30
