College Station girls cross country team wins Killeen Ellison Invitational
Special to The Eagle

KILLEEN — College Station sophomore Maddie Jones won the individual title, and teammates Megan Roberts, Natalie Young, Katherine Brunson and Jadyn DeVerna placed in the top seven to help the Lady Cougar cross country team run away with the team title at the Killeen Ellison Invitational on Friday at Stillhouse Hollow Lake.

Jones finished the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 9 seconds followed by Roberts (third, 19:18), Young (fourth, 19:47), Brunson (fifth, 20:07) and DeVerna (seventh, 20:11). That gave the Lady Cougars 20 points — 60 points ahead of second-place Pflugerville.

College Station’s other runners included Kendall Bone (15th, 21:00), Anna Kimber (17th, 21:13), Iris Choi (21:33), Kylie McRaven (21:57) and Layla Shadparvar (23:49).

College Station’s JV will compete in the CSISD Invitational on Saturday at the Top Tier Training Camp in Cooks Point.

