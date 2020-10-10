College Station girls cross country team wins Hunstville meet

HUNTSVILLE — The College Station cross country team won the Hornet Invitational on Friday morning. The Lady Cougars outpaced second-place Montgomery by 27 points and third-place Humble Atascosita by 30.
Maddie Jones placed third individually to lead College Station followed by Natalie Young (fifth), Katherine Brunson (sixth), Megan Roberts (seventh) and Jadyn DeVerna (eighth).
College Station’s JV girls team placed second with Molly Fleener finishing fourth, Lindsay Flanigan eighth and Madelynn McCarty ninth.
The Lady Cougars will compete at Waco Midway next Friday.
