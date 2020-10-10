 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station girls cross country team wins Hunstville meet
0 comments

College Station girls cross country team wins Hunstville meet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
college station girls cross country
Special to The Eagle

HUNTSVILLE — The College Station cross country team won the Hornet Invitational on Friday morning. The Lady Cougars outpaced second-place Montgomery by 27 points and third-place Humble Atascosita by 30.

Maddie Jones placed third individually to lead College Station followed by Natalie Young (fifth), Katherine Brunson (sixth), Megan Roberts (seventh) and Jadyn DeVerna (eighth).

College Station’s JV girls team placed second with Molly Fleener finishing fourth, Lindsay Flanigan eighth and Madelynn McCarty ninth.

The Lady Cougars will compete at Waco Midway next Friday.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert