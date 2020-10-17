College Station girls cross country team wins another meet

WACO — Five Lady Cougars placed in the top seven as the College Station girls cross country team won the Waco Midway Invitational on Friday.

Sophomore Maddie Jones placed second for College Station followed by teammates Megan Roberts (fourth), Katherine Brunson (fifth), Natalie Young (sixth) and Jadyn DeVerna (seventh). Kendall Bone, Anna Kimber, Iris Choi and Layla Shadparvar also competed for the Lady Cougars, who finished with 24 points to outpace second-place Lake Travis (45) and third-place Belton (104).

In the JV race, Molly Fleener placed 10th to lead College Station to third place in the team standings.

College Station will compete in the District 19-5A meet on Oct. 29-30 at Paul D. Rushing Park in Katy.