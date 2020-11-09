 Skip to main content
College Station girls cross country team places third at regionals to advance to state meet
College Station girls cross country team places third at regionals to advance to state meet

Special to The Eagle

HUNTSVILLE — The College Station girls cross country team placed third in the Class 5A Region III championship meet at the Kate Barr-Ross Park in Huntsville on Monday to advance to the UIL state meet for the seventh time since the program started in 2012.

The top 3 teams and top 10 individual runners on the 3-mile course advanced to the state meet on Nov. 23. Sophomore Maddie Jones led the Cougars with a 17th-place finish and was followed by Natalie Young (20th), Jadyn DeVerna (21st) and Megan Roberts (22nd). Kendall Bone (31st), Katherine Brunson (64th) and Anna Kimber (69th) rounded out the scoring for College Station.

