College Station girls cross country team places third at Early Bird Invitational
TOMBALL — College Station’s girls cross country team placed five runners in the top 21 to place third as a team at the Bridgeland Early Bird Invitational on Friday.

College Station sophomore Maddie Jones finished sixth individually followed by Megan Roberts (16th), Natalie Young (18th), Jadyn DeVerna (19th) and Katherine Brunson (21st). Kylie McRaven and Iris Choi also competed for the Lady Cougars, who will compete at the Killeen meet on Oct. 2.

