College Station girls cross country team clinch district championship

The College Station girls cross country team won the District 19-5A championship meet on Thursday, clinching its eight district title since the school opened in 2012. The Cougars had five top 11 finishers in the 5,000 meter course, putting them ahead second place Magnolia West and third place Katy Jordan.

College Station sophomore Maddie Jones led the Cougars in third place with a time of 19 minutes, 37 seconds. Natalie Young and Megan Roberts followed close behind in sixth (19:56) and eighth (20:11), respectively. Katherine Brunson and Jadyn De Verna finished just five seconds from each other to take ninth and 11th place, respectively. Kendall Bone placed 18th with a time of 21:13 and Anna Kimber placed 26th at 21:56 for the Cougars.