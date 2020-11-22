College Station girls cross country team at UIL state meet today

The College Station girls cross country team will run in the University Interscholastic League Class 5A state championship at 2:30 p.m. Monday at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.

The Lady Cougars earned a trip to state by finishing third at regionals. Qualifiers for College Station were junior Kendall Bone, sophomores Anna Kimber, Maddie Jones and Megan Roberts, and freshmen Jadyn DeVerna, Katherine Brunson and Natalie Young. College Station junior Andrew Reichmann qualified as an individual for the boys 5,000 meters, which will start at 3:15 p.m.

Also qualifying as individuals for the Class 3A boys 5K at 12:30 p.m. were Franklin senior Nate Philipello and Rockdale freshman Jesus Bocanegra. Cameron freshman Yierra Flemings will run in the 3A girls 3,200 meters at 11:45 a.m.