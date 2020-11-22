 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station girls cross country team at UIL state meet today
0 comments

College Station girls cross country team at UIL state meet today

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
College Station girls cross country regional meet
Special to The Eagle

The College Station girls cross country team will run in the University Interscholastic League Class 5A state championship at 2:30 p.m. Monday at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.

The Lady Cougars earned a trip to state by finishing third at regionals. Qualifiers for College Station were junior Kendall Bone, sophomores Anna Kimber, Maddie Jones and Megan Roberts, and freshmen Jadyn DeVerna, Katherine Brunson and Natalie Young. College Station junior Andrew Reichmann qualified as an individual for the boys 5,000 meters, which will start at 3:15 p.m.

Also qualifying as individuals for the Class 3A boys 5K at 12:30 p.m. were Franklin senior Nate Philipello and Rockdale freshman Jesus Bocanegra. Cameron freshman Yierra Flemings will run in the 3A girls 3,200 meters at 11:45 a.m.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert