College Station girls, boys powerlifting teams place at Taylor meet

TAYLOR — The College Station boys and girls teams placed third and fourth, respectively, at the Taylor meet with four lifters winning their weight class on Saturday.

Ethan Hall, Tanner Stone and Jo’vaughn Holmes each won their weight class, leading the boys team to a third place finsih with 31 points. Hall won the 165-pound class, while Stone won 220 and Holmes won super heavyweight. Tommy Hession (123) placed second, Nate Palmer (165) and Shane Bellows (198) both placed fourth and Marquise Collins (181) placed fifth.

On the girls side, Fayth Ham won the 148-pound class to lead the Lady Cougars to a fourth place finish with 21 points. Reese Sigler (132) and Hannah Scott (165) each placed second, Jenna Champlin (198) placed third and Madison Kimes (148) finished in fifth.