College Station girls basketball team wraps up perfect 14-0 district season

MAGNOLIA — Na’layjah Johnson scored a game-high 24 points, and Aliyah Collins and Jaeden McMillin each scored 15 points to help the College Station girls basketball team beat Magnolia 69-29 on Friday to wrap up a perfect run through District 19-5A.
The Lady Cougars (20-2, 14-0) already had clinched the district title outright. They will begin the Class 5A playoffs on Feb. 11-12 against the fourth-place finisher in District 20-5A.
College Station 69, Magnolia 29
COLLEGE STATION (20-2, 14-0) — Aliyah Collins 15, Na’layjah Johnson 24, Cornecia Thompson 5, Ashonti Idlebird 2, Ruby Valasek 8, Jaeden McMillin 15.
MAGNOLIA — Battle 4, Huetter 10, McCuster 9, Botkin 6.
College Station 18 22 15 14 — 69
Magnolia 9 8 5 7 — 29