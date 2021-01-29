 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station girls basketball team wraps up perfect 14-0 district season
0 comments

College Station girls basketball team wraps up perfect 14-0 district season

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MAGNOLIA — Na’layjah Johnson scored a game-high 24 points, and Aliyah Collins and Jaeden McMillin each scored 15 points to help the College Station girls basketball team beat Magnolia 69-29 on Friday to wrap up a perfect run through District 19-5A.

The Lady Cougars (20-2, 14-0) already had clinched the district title outright. They will begin the Class 5A playoffs on Feb. 11-12 against the fourth-place finisher in District 20-5A.

College Station 69, Magnolia 29

COLLEGE STATION (20-2, 14-0) — Aliyah Collins 15, Na’layjah Johnson 24, Cornecia Thompson 5, Ashonti Idlebird 2, Ruby Valasek 8, Jaeden McMillin 15.

MAGNOLIA — Battle 4, Huetter 10, McCuster 9, Botkin 6.

College Station 18 22 15 14 — 69

Magnolia 9 8 5 7 — 29

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert