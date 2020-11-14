 Skip to main content
College Station girls basketball team wins third straight
College Station girls basketball team wins third straight

KATY — College Station’s Na’layjah Johnson scored 21 points, and Love Ryberg had 19 to help the Lady Cougar basketball team beat Katy Cinco Ranch 77-57 on Friday in nondistrict play. Aliyah Collins added 15 points for College Station (3-0), while Cornecia Thompson had 13.

College Station 77, Katy Cinco Ranch 57

COLLEGE STATION (3-0) — Aliyah Collins 15, Na’layjah Johnson 21, Cornecia Thompson 13, Jayden Davenport 4, Ruby Valasek 1, Jaeden McMillin 4, Love Ryberg 19.

CINCO RANCH — Sofia Budnik 5, Nina Karpova 3, Madison Mascorro 4, Kha-Tran Nguyen 11, Abby Bala 26, Dani Williams 6.

College Station 27 22 17 11 — 77

Cinco Ranch 9 11 16 21 — 57

