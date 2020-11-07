College Station girls basketball team wins season opener

Na’layjah Johnson scored 21 points, and Aliyah Collins added 19 to lead the College Station girls basketball team past Harker Heights 62-48 on Friday in the teams’ season opener at Cougar Gym. Jaeden McMillin also scored 11 for College Station. Emery Lovell led Harker Heights with 17 points.
College Station 62, Harker Heights 48
HARKER HEIGHTS (0-1) — Angelique Morgan 6, Emery Lovell 17, Sierra Brooks 14, Samiyah Walker 11.
COLLEGE STATION (1-0) — Aliyah Collins 19, Na’layjah Johnson 21, Cornecia Thompson 4, Ruby Valasek 5, Jaeden McMillin 11, Love Ryberg 2.
Harker Heights 13 19 6 10 — 48
College Station 18 16 12 16 — 62
