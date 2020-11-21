College Station girls basketball team suffers first loss of season

The College Station girls basketball team lost to Atascocita 57-42 on Saturday at Cougar Gym, ending the Lady Cougars’ five-game winning streak.
Aliyah Collins led College Station (5-1) with 13 points. Kori Fenner led Atascocita with 17.
Atascocita 57, College Station 42
ATASCOCITA — Blake Matthews 11, Kori Fenner 17, Robin Whitehead 16, Aspen Edwards 3, Latavia Bryant 8, Alyssa White 2.
COLLEGE STATION (5-1) — Aliyah Collins 13, Na’layjah Johnson 11, Jayden Davenport 2, Jaeden McMillin 12, Love Ryberg 4.
Atascocita 14 13 19 11 — 57
College Station 15 9 13 5 — 42
