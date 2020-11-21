 Skip to main content
College Station girls basketball team suffers first loss of season
College Station girls basketball team suffers first loss of season

The College Station girls basketball team lost to Atascocita 57-42 on Saturday at Cougar Gym, ending the Lady Cougars’ five-game winning streak.

Aliyah Collins led College Station (5-1) with 13 points. Kori Fenner led Atascocita with 17.

 

Atascocita 57, College Station 42

ATASCOCITA — Blake Matthews 11, Kori Fenner 17, Robin Whitehead 16, Aspen Edwards 3, Latavia Bryant 8, Alyssa White 2.

COLLEGE STATION (5-1) — Aliyah Collins 13, Na’layjah Johnson 11, Jayden Davenport 2, Jaeden McMillin 12, Love Ryberg 4.

Atascocita 14 13 19 11 — 57

College Station 15 9 13 5 — 42

