College Station girls basketball team stays undefeated in 19-5A with win over A&M Consolidated

The College Station girls basketball team hasn’t lost a district game and is ranked second in Class 5A, but head coach Megan Symank hasn’t been sold on its ability to get back on defense this season.
It wasn’t a problem Tuesday.
The Lady Cougars used their stout defense to set the tone early and beat District 19-5A foe A&M Consolidated 61-34 at Cougar Gym.
“We had to focus on our defensive transition,” Symank said. “Yes, we were still trying to apply pressure, but anytime [Consol] got the ball up the floor and after any of our misses, we had to do a better job. I think our team’s improved on that tremendously, which helped in slowing their shooters down.”
Consol (8-6, 6-3) pressed on defense in the first quarter, but College Station took an early 5-0 lead off Jaeden McMillin’s 3-pointer from the left wing. The Lady Cougars later scored on two of three turnovers they forced to take a 12-4 lead.
Consol started to fight back with two free throws from Kira Merrell and a jump shot from Cierra Gilbert, and the Lady Tigers stayed within reach as College Station made just 1 of 7 field goals.
But College Station (14-2, 8-0) shook off the momentary rust for an explosive second quarter that gave it a 20-point cushion going into halftime. Aliyah Collins, who had a game-high 18 points, scored half of them in the second quarter, while Na’layjah Johnson made 4 of 8 free throws in the period.
The Lady Cougars went on a 10-0 run in the second period, mostly scoring off turnovers and free throws as Consol struggled to get off a shot. The Lady Tigers managed to reach double-digits on two free throws from Kateria Gooden, getting within 24-10 with 4:48 left in the period.
“We’ve got to settle down,” Consol head coach Wendy Hines said. “It’s more mental than anything physical. [We] have to take care of the ball, whether it’s pressing or half court or whatever ... you have to take care of the ball. I would say we had at least 20 turnovers and you can’t win games like that.”
Gooden’s free throws seemed to ignite Consol as it went into a back-and-forth battle with College Station for almost two minutes. Gilbert had a quick rebound and score. Less than 30 seconds later Collins hit a 3-pointer off a nice pass from Cornecia Thompson for College Station.
Johnson and Consol’s Claire Sisco, who finished with 11 points in her second game back from a hand injury, accounted for the next 13 points as the two went head-to-head, and Tanijah Richardson’s two free throws ended the sudden action with College Station on top 35-19. The Lady Cougars built their halftime lead to 39-19.
College Station continued its win streak that dates back to Nov. 28 by outscoring Consol 22-15 in the second half and taking a 28-point lead into the final quarter.
Consol went 7 of 16 at the free-throw line and couldn’t find a rhythm to combat College Station’s attack, something Hines said her young team will learn with more game experience.
“We’re young and the main thing was finishing the game with some type of pride after being down that much. We’re a better team than that,” Hines said. “But at the end of the day, we know that we have a lot of young kids that are learning a lot of good stuff.”
The Lady Cougars remain in the lead in 19-5A and will travel to Brenham on Friday, while Consol has another big test against No. 21 Rudder (13-5, 7-2) at Tiger Gym.
College Station 61, A&M Consolidated 34
COLLEGE STATION (14-2, 8-0) — Aliyah Collins 18, Jaeden McMillin 12, Cornecia Thompson 10, Na’layjah Thompson 9, Love Ryberg 4, Tanijah Richardson 4, Ruby Valasek 3, Ashanti Idlebird 1.
CONSOL (8-6, 6-3) — Claire Sisco 11, Cierra Gilbert 9, Kira Merrell 6, Kateria Gooden 6, Mia Teran 2.
College Station 14 25 14 8— 61
A&M Consolidated 8 11 6 9— 34
JV: College Station won 49-36
Freshman: College Station won 43-18