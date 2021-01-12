College Station girls basketball team stays undefeated in 19-5A with win over A&M Consolidated

The College Station girls bask­­­­etball team hasn’t lost a district game and is ranked second in Class 5A, but head coach Megan Symank hasn’t been sold on its ability to get back on defense this season.

It wasn’t a problem Tuesday.

The Lady Cougars used their stout defense to set the tone early and beat District 19-5A foe A&M Consolidated 61-34 at Cougar Gym.

“We had to focus on our defensive transition,” Symank said. “Yes, we were still trying to apply pressure, but anytime [Consol] got the ball up the floor and after any of our misses, we had to do a better job. I think our team’s improved on that tremendously, which helped in slowing their shooters down.”

Consol (8-6, 6-3) pressed on defense in the first quarter, but College Station took an early 5-0 lead off Jaeden McMillin’s 3-pointer from the left wing. The Lady Cougars later scored on two of three turnovers they forced to take a 12-4 lead.

Consol started to fight back with two free throws from Kira Merrell and a jump shot from Cierra Gilbert, and the Lady Tigers stayed within reach as College Station made just 1 of 7 field goals.