College Station girls basketball team slips past Katy Tompkins

College Station’s Na’layjah Johnson scored 22 points, and Jaeden McMillin added 12 as the Lady Cougars nipped Katy Tompkins 47-46 on Saturday in nondistrict girls basketball action at Cougar Gym.
College Station 47, Katy Tompkins 46
TOMPKINS — Crystal Smith 26, Brooklynn Nash 2, Kennedy Bourque 2, Kenzie Durnford 5, Fiyin Adeleye 3, Ashley Ngene 8.
COLLEGE STATION — Aliyah Collins 6, Tanijah Richardson 3, Na’layjah Johnson 22, Jayden Davenport 2, Jaeden McMillin 12, Love Ryberg 2.
Tompkins 14 8 10 14 — 46
College Station 10 14 11 12 — 47
