 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station girls basketball team slips past Katy Tompkins
0 comments

College Station girls basketball team slips past Katy Tompkins

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

College Station’s Na’layjah Johnson scored 22 points, and Jaeden McMillin added 12 as the Lady Cougars nipped Katy Tompkins 47-46 on Saturday in nondistrict girls basketball action at Cougar Gym.

College Station 47, Katy Tompkins 46

TOMPKINS — Crystal Smith 26, Brooklynn Nash 2, Kennedy Bourque 2, Kenzie Durnford 5, Fiyin Adeleye 3, Ashley Ngene 8.

COLLEGE STATION — Aliyah Collins 6, Tanijah Richardson 3, Na’layjah Johnson 22, Jayden Davenport 2, Jaeden McMillin 12, Love Ryberg 2.

Tompkins 14 8 10 14 — 46

College Station 10 14 11 12 — 47

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert