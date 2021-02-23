College Station girls basketball team shakes off early rust for area victory over Pflugerville Connally

The Lady Cougars trailed 11-9 after the first quarter and it would have been worse if not for Tanijah Richardson’s 3-pointer from the corner a second before the buzzer. It was Richardson’s only points of the night, but arguably was a crucial turning point.

“We weren’t playing very well in the first quarter so that pumped a little bit of life into us and certainly got us going for the second,” Symank said. “We talk about momentum shifts and how you handle that especially in the postseason. That was certainly a deflater for them and momentum that we used going into the second quarter.”

College Station’s press and pace forced six turnovers in the first three minutes of the second quarter. Na’layjah Johnson was fouled on a 3-point shot and made all three free throws before making the first 2-point shot of the game to tie it at 14. Johnson then found Cornecia Thompson on a breakaway and College Station never trailed again.

Senior guard Johnson finished with a game-high 25 points, but got plenty of help defensively, especially from Aliyah Collins, whose responsibility was guarding Connally’s leading scorer Lashiyah Fowler. Fowler finished with 11 points, four of which came in the opening minute.