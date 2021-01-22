 Skip to main content
College Station girls basketball team remains undefeated in District 19-5A
KATY — The College Station girls basketball team easily beat Katy Paetow 58-24 on Friday in District 19-5A play. 

Aliyah Collins and Jaeden McMillin each scored 11 points to lead the Lady Cougars (18-2, 12-0).

College Station 58, Katy Paetow 24

COLLEGE STATION — Aliyah Collins 11, Ranijah Richardson 9, Na’layjah Johnson 9, Cornecia Thompson 10, Ashonti Idlebird 4, Bianca Youtton 2, Jaeden McMillin 11, Love Ryberg 2.

PAETOW — L. Johnson 5, J. Cruz 11, T. Hite 2, P. Todaro 4, J. Kua 2.

College Station 17 15 16 10 — 58

Katy Paetow 7 4 9 4 — 24

