College Station girls basketball team remains ranked No. 2 in Class 5A

The College Station girls basketball team is ranked second in Class 5A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. The Lady Cougars (18-2) are behind Cedar Park (15-1).

Lexington (14-3) is 24th in Class 3A. Centerville (20-1) is 13th in Class 2A and Snook (16-2) is 17th. Allen Academy (7-2) is sixth in TAPPS Class 2A.

The highest ranked Brazos Valley boys team is Calvert (12-1) which is third in A behind Slidell (18-3) and Nazareth (12-7). Dime Box (10-3) is 14th. Franklin (7-1) is 22nd in Class 3A and Hearne (8-6) is 22nd in 2A.