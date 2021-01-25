 Skip to main content
College Station girls basketball team remains ranked No. 2 in Class 5A
College Station girls basketball team remains ranked No. 2 in Class 5A

Rudder vs. College Station Girls Basketball

College Station High School's Aliyah Collins drives the lane against Rudder High School during the second half of the varsity basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (The Eagle/Cassie Stricker)

 Cassie Stricker

The College Station girls basketball team is ranked second in Class 5A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. The Lady Cougars (18-2) are behind Cedar Park (15-1).

Lexington (14-3) is 24th in Class 3A. Centerville (20-1) is 13th in Class 2A and Snook (16-2) is 17th. Allen Academy (7-2) is sixth in TAPPS Class 2A.

The highest ranked Brazos Valley boys team is Calvert (12-1) which is third in A behind Slidell (18-3) and Nazareth (12-7). Dime Box (10-3) is 14th. Franklin (7-1) is 22nd in Class 3A and Hearne (8-6) is 22nd in 2A.

