College Station girls basketball team ready to open playoffs Thursday

The College Station girls basketball team is ready to get back to work.
The fourth-ranked Lady Cougars haven’t played a meaningful game since wrapping up the program’s first unbeaten district championship with a 69-29 victory over Magnolia two weeks ago to finish 14-0 in District 19-5A. The defending Class 5A Region III champions will open the playoffs at Caney Creek at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
“Our kids are certainly ready to play games that matter,” College Station coach Megan Symank said. “It has been a long season, a long preseason. They’ve been in the gym a long time together. This week is just really about trying to stay focused and prepare to play an opponent again.”
College Station (24-3) won five playoff games last year to reach the state tournament for the first time. The Lady Cougars lost in the state semifinals in overtime to Frisco Liberty, the eventual state champ. College Station returns three starters along with key reserves from that team.
“The big focus is on us and us playing our best basketball in February,” Symank said.
The Lady Cougars didn’t want to have a two-week layoff before starting the playoffs, so they played a warmup game Friday, losing at Cedar Hill 54-29. The Lady Longhorns (14-7) are ranked 23rd in Class 6A and finished third in 11-6A behind No. 2 DeSoto and No. 3 Duncanville.
“I think that was a great opportunity for us,” Symank said. “My hope was that it would remotivate and kind of just refocus us on that we’ve always got room for improvement.”
The Lady Cougars will be facing a motivated Caney Creek team (10-15, 7-7 in 20-5A) that last made the playoffs in 2013.
“It’s really exciting,” Caney Creek coach Kasey Teich told the Conroe Courier. “The school is very proud. [Principal Dr. Jeffrey Stichler] is over the moon, saying everything has to be spotless and it’s a big deal. I believe any team — whether you’ve been multiple times or won a state championship — it’s a huge accomplishment [to make the playoffs] because it’s always a new team. It’s a big deal for us, but I think it should always be a big deal.”
NOTES — The winner between College Station and Caney Creek will play the Pflugerville Connally-Lockhart winner Monday or Tuesday. Connally and Lockhart play Thursday at Connally. ... Several other Brazos Valley girls basketball teams will be playing bi-district games Thursday: 4A — Navasota vs. Houston Yates, 5:30 p.m., The Pavillion in Houston; 3A — Cameron (17-5) vs. Fairfield (19-2), 6 p.m., Viking Gym; Lexington vs. Teague, 6:30 p.m., Hearne; Anderson-Shiro vs. Danbury, 7 p.m. Stafford; Franklin vs. Rogers, 7 p.m., Mart; 2A — Somerville (12-4) vs. Deweyville (10-12), 6 p.m., Tomball; Normangee vs. Evadale, 6 p.m. Willis; No. 17 Snook vs. Sabine Pass, 6:30 p.m., Tarkington; Hearne (19-4) vs. Flatonia (14-9), 7 p.m., Brenham; Iola vs. Hull-Daisetta, 7:15 p.m. Willis; Bremond vs. Crawford, 7:30 p.m., Riesel.