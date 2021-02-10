College Station girls basketball team ready to open playoffs Thursday

The College Station girls basketball team is ready to get back to work.

The fourth-ranked Lady Cougars haven’t played a meaningful game since wrapping up the program’s first unbeaten district championship with a 69-29 victory over Magnolia two weeks ago to finish 14-0 in District 19-5A. The defending Class 5A Region III champions will open the playoffs at Caney Creek at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

“Our kids are certainly ready to play games that matter,” College Station coach Megan Symank said. “It has been a long season, a long preseason. They’ve been in the gym a long time together. This week is just really about trying to stay focused and prepare to play an opponent again.”

College Station (24-3) won five playoff games last year to reach the state tournament for the first time. The Lady Cougars lost in the state semifinals in overtime to Frisco Liberty, the eventual state champ. College Station returns three starters along with key reserves from that team.

“The big focus is on us and us playing our best basketball in February,” Symank said.