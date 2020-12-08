College Station girls basketball team presses past Brenham 90-36

Collins finished with 15 points, followed by Jayden Davenport with 14 and McMillin with 10.

While the press led to plenty of transition offense for College Station, Symank said there is always room to grow with it as her team continues through district play.

“I think we did a good job alternating back and forth, but at the same time, I feel like it wasn’t the best I’ve seen us play, so I was pretty critical of the first half,” Symank said.

College Station settled into a half-court defense for a portion of the third quarter, which helped Brenham enjoy a short offensive splurge. Arianna Lewis netted six of her team-high 14 points in the frame, including a 3-pointer. Camryn McClain also added a shot from distance in the third.

But College Station went back to a 1-2-1-1 zone press and created more turnovers and more offense to close out the game. Johnson had six points in the fourth quarter to cap a 13-point second half.

“We rely on her heavily for her offensive game,” Symank said. “More than anything, she’s a good shooter. She transitions well. A lot of these kids, they just have great, high basketball IQ.”

The large lead allowed Symank to give her entire bench significant playing time during a district game.