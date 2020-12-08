College Station girls basketball team presses past Brenham 90-36

When it comes to the College Station girls basketball team, it starts and ends with the full-court press.
The Lady Cougar press started and ended a dominating first-quarter performance that led to a 90-36 victory over Brenham on Tuesday in District 19-5A play at Cougar Gym.
“The press is certainly the identity of our team one way or another, whether we’re in a zone press or if we’re in a man press,” College Station head coach Megan Symank said. “We rely really heavily on our defensive intensity to create some opportunities for us.”
College Station (9-2, 3-0) dialed up the pressure on Brenham (1-7, 0-2) from the opening tip, utilizing a man-to-man press to begin the game. Midway through the first quarter, the Lady Cougars created three straight baskets off steals of inbound passes from the baseline. By the end of the opening stanza, College Station led 25-12.
“Our press sets the tone for how we play the game,” senior guard Na’layjah Johnson said. “If we’re forcing turnovers on the defensive end, then it reflects over onto the offensive end.”
Johnson was the recipient of many assists off steals, leading to a game-high 21 points.
Junior guard Aliyah Collins led College Station’s first-quarter run with nine points. When Brenham was allowed to settle into its zone defense, Jaeden McMillin found a soft spot on the baseline for eight points in the period.
Collins finished with 15 points, followed by Jayden Davenport with 14 and McMillin with 10.
While the press led to plenty of transition offense for College Station, Symank said there is always room to grow with it as her team continues through district play.
“I think we did a good job alternating back and forth, but at the same time, I feel like it wasn’t the best I’ve seen us play, so I was pretty critical of the first half,” Symank said.
College Station settled into a half-court defense for a portion of the third quarter, which helped Brenham enjoy a short offensive splurge. Arianna Lewis netted six of her team-high 14 points in the frame, including a 3-pointer. Camryn McClain also added a shot from distance in the third.
But College Station went back to a 1-2-1-1 zone press and created more turnovers and more offense to close out the game. Johnson had six points in the fourth quarter to cap a 13-point second half.
“We rely on her heavily for her offensive game,” Symank said. “More than anything, she’s a good shooter. She transitions well. A lot of these kids, they just have great, high basketball IQ.”
The large lead allowed Symank to give her entire bench significant playing time during a district game.
While plenty went well for the Lady Cougars in the win, few plays received more celebration than a pair of 3-pointers by Reese Vivaldi in the fourth quarter. One of College Station’s two sophomores, Vivaldi has begun to find her stride on the veteran team.
“This is her first time on varsity,” Symank said. “She’s kind of struggled through some of the growing pains early on and hasn’t had a whole lot of opportunity, but we know the scoring potential is in there. I think the kids were excited for their teammate that that scoring potential was starting to shine tonight.”
College Station will play at Magnolia West on Friday.
College Station 90, Brenham 36
BRENHAM — Arianna Lewis 14, Halle Scheel 11, Alexus Loud 6, Camryn McClain 3, Alexis Thomas 2.
COLLEGE STATION — Na’layjah Johnson 21, Aliyah Collins 15, Jayden Davenport 14, Cornecia Thompson 10, Jaeden McMillin 10, Ruby Valasek 8, Reece Vivaldi 6, Love Riberg 4, Bianca Youlton 2.
