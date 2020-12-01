College Station girls basketball team opens district with win over Rudder

“We have some seasoned experience players, and you’ve got to have those kind of players on the floor to weather through the initial storm,” Symank said. “I sure appreciate them and their leadership in that role. I like that we got exposed a little bit but after getting exposed we responded and showed some resilience and just being truly competitive.”

Na’layiah Johnson and Aliyah Collins made the Lady Rangers pay when breaking the press, scoring 18 and 16 points, respectively, and dishing off to Jaeden McMillen for 16 points and Love Ryberg for nine.

McMillen followed a miss with a putback. Johnson hit a 3-pointer, and Collins drove for two in the final seconds of the first quarter to close the gap to 17-16. The trio then combined to outscore Rudder 11-1 in the final 2 minutes, 30 seconds of the first half and 10-1 to open the second half to build a 52-34 lead.

“We kind of ran out of gas starting the second quarter,” Rudder coach John Shelton said. “It’s hard, and I know everyone is in the same boat, but for what we do, it’s hard to play just six warmup games and then start district and play. This takes time. It takes time to get it going, but it’s just what we are up against and we are going to have to get in shape and do it.”