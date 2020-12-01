College Station girls basketball team opens district with win over Rudder

The College Station and Rudder girls basketball teams may not be accustomed with district opening on the first day of December, but they are very familiar with each other.
College Station got the better of its crosstown rival and took the first step in defending its District 19-5A title Tuesday with a 71-59 victory over Rudder at Cougar Gym.
The teams split two games in district play last season then met again in the third round of the playoffs with College Station winning 70-53. The Lady Cougars prevailed again Tuesday despite feeling a bit rushed with a short nondistrict season.
“One off the things about this season with all our new COVID guidelines is we lost our tournaments, and a lot of the time our tournaments is when we figure out who we are, so early in the season we are still trying to figure it out,” College Station coach Megan Symank said. “They threw some things at us that we hadn’t seen at all yet this year even though we know who they are and we know how to prepare. It’s just really hard to simulate it.”
The Lady Cougars (7-2) fell behind 9-2, turning the ball over four times against the Lady Rangers’ pressure defense, and although they never completely solved Rudder’s press, they were able to make Rudder (4-3) pay enough times after breaking it to control a majority of the remainder of the game.
“We have some seasoned experience players, and you’ve got to have those kind of players on the floor to weather through the initial storm,” Symank said. “I sure appreciate them and their leadership in that role. I like that we got exposed a little bit but after getting exposed we responded and showed some resilience and just being truly competitive.”
Na’layiah Johnson and Aliyah Collins made the Lady Rangers pay when breaking the press, scoring 18 and 16 points, respectively, and dishing off to Jaeden McMillen for 16 points and Love Ryberg for nine.
McMillen followed a miss with a putback. Johnson hit a 3-pointer, and Collins drove for two in the final seconds of the first quarter to close the gap to 17-16. The trio then combined to outscore Rudder 11-1 in the final 2 minutes, 30 seconds of the first half and 10-1 to open the second half to build a 52-34 lead.
“We kind of ran out of gas starting the second quarter,” Rudder coach John Shelton said. “It’s hard, and I know everyone is in the same boat, but for what we do, it’s hard to play just six warmup games and then start district and play. This takes time. It takes time to get it going, but it’s just what we are up against and we are going to have to get in shape and do it.”
The Lady Rangers found their legs late in the third quarter and closed to within 59-50 with 5:30 left in the period. Asani McGee had half of her team-high 18 points in the 6-minute span as Rudder appeared game to make it interesting to the end.
“Asani McGee really played well,” Shelton said. “She played so hard, and she is starting to come into her own. She plays volleyball and then comes out here.”
McMillen stemmed the tide with a baseline jumper. Bianca Youlton scored her lone basket after the Lady Cougars broke the press, then Collins, despite having to leave the game twice because of an injured ankle, drove the length of the court for a layup to put College Station up 65-50.
“This team is very seasoned even though we lost some key players from last year,” Symank said. “They have a maturity about them that they know what it takes to get to the next level. My hope is that carries us through some of our closer, tougher games.”
Rudder got 13 points from Rakia Lee, eight from Keaundra Kelly and seven from Cameron Richards.
The Lady Rangers only made three 3s, missed some layups as the game wore on and made just 9 of 19 free throws, but Shelton said the performance was still encouraging.
“What is going to happen to you until you get in midseason and you start playing a lot, you are going to miss those easy shots like that and we are a lot better 3-point shooting team than we were tonight,” Shelton said. “I’m really excited about this team, because it’s the fastest team that I’ve had in 34 years. We try to take advantage of that speed, because we don’t have any size.”
College Station 71, Rudder 59
(Numbers after names represent field goals made, free throws made-attempted, fouls, points.)
RUDDER (4-3, 0-1) — Rakia Lee 5 2-5 3 13; Alexis Austin 0 0-0 1 0; Bryanna Turner 3 0-1 1 6; Asani McGee 7 3-6 3 18; Ty’ara Webber 0 0-0 2 0; Tianna Mathis 3 1-2 5 6; D’aira’rynik Gray 0 0-0 0 0; Cameron Richards 3 0-1 1 7; Keaundra Kelly 2 3-4 1 8; Audrianna Allen 0 0-0 2 0. TOTALS: 23 9-19 19 58.
COLLEGE STATION (7-2, 1-0) — Aliyah Collins 6 4-4 2 16, Na’layjah Johnson 6 4-4 3 18; Cornecia Thompson 2 0-1 0 4, Jayden Davenport 2 1-5 0 5, Ashonti Idlebird 0 1-2 2 1, Bianca Youlton 1 0-0 2, Ruby Valasek 0 0-0 1 0, Jaeden McMillin 8 0-0 4 16, Love Ryberg 4 1-1 1 9. TOTALS: 29 11-17 13 71
Rudder 17 16 12 14 — 59
College Station 16 24 19 12 — 71
