College Station girls basketball team leans on defense to put away Kingwood Park

MONTGOMERY — It’s possible the fourth-ranked College Station girls basketball team had Under Pressure by Queen and David Bowie on repeat during this week’s practices.
The early 1980s hit song described the Lady Cougars’ defense Wednesday night, which catapulted them to a 58-37 victory over second-ranked Kingwood Park in the Class 5A regional quarterfinals at Montgomery Lake Creek’s Lion Gym.
Kingwood Park (26-1) entered the game undefeated but couldn’t find an answer for College Station’s pressure defense, scoring just 18 points through three quarters as the Lady Cougars built a 31-point lead.
“Going into our game prep we talked about us having to pick our poison and being sure we covered up those big [players],” College Station head coach Megan Symank said. “It was executing a game plan and buying into it, especially after we held them to seven points in the first quarter.”
College Station (23-3) forced seven Kingwood Park turnovers in the first half, scoring on three, and the Lady Panthers shot just 3 of 20 from the field. Taller Kingwood Park had the edge in rebounds (13-12) with the help of 6-foot-2 Savannah Wilson and 5-9 Biva Byrd, but it did little to help the bottomline as College Station led 31-14 at halftime.
“We prepared for them the day before, and we were [ready] for everything they were going to bring,” said College Station point guard Aaliyah Collins, who took on a bigger defensive role Wednesday. “We used our speed and our strength to our advantage.”
The Lady Cougars jumped to a 6-2 lead off two baskets from Collins and a fast break layup by Na’layjah Johnson. Collins later started a 7-0 run that ended with her pass to Jaeden McMillin, whose layup gave College Station a 13-4 lead. Kingwood Park closed out the period by going 3 of 6 at the free-throw line to get within 13-7.
College Station’s 5-9 Jayden Davenport continued helping on the boards in the second quarter, while McMillin found success in the paint, scoring 11 of College Station’s 18 points in the period.
“I felt good,” Davenport said. “I’ve never played against someone that was 6-2 before. I’m about 5-9 and I did a good job. I’m patting myself on the back for that.”
McMillin opened the second quarter with a basket and scored twice in the next minute off steals by Collins. Davenport later kick-started a 12-2 run that included four different Lady Cougars scoring for a 31-12 lead.
“Right now we have some depth to our bench,” Symank said, “and they all bring different strengths, so I think it’s really interesting that every matchup we have we may rely on someone different, because of what their strengths are.”
College Station took most of the third quarter to get back into a rhythm but made the most of the period’s final 3:19 by scoring 15 straight points, including two 3-pointers from Johnson.
“Obviously you get a little momentum when you put the ball in the hole,” Symank said. “You have a little bit more energy on defense, too, so I think it worked twofold.”
The Lady Panthers finally showed off some of their shooting talent in the fourth quarter by going 7 of 10. With 5:18 left, Kingwood Park went on a 15-1 run to that included three consecutive 3-pointers from the left wing.
But College Station had no trouble holding on, running out the final minute and scoring its final points on a basket by Ashonti Idlebird.
The Lady Cougars will face Richmond Foster on either Friday or Saturday in the regional semifinals with time and location to be determined. Foster was scheduled to play Friendswood on Wednesday, but Friendswood forfeited due to COVID-19 issues within the program.
College Station, last year’s 5A state runner-up, will play its third game of the week after beating Pflugerville Connally 62-44 on Monday in the area round.
“We feel good,” Collins said. “We’re just ready for the next game.”
College Station 58, Kingwood Park 37
KINGWOOD PARK (26-1) —Matti McDaniel 12, Biva Byrd 10, Aliyah Bustamente 7, Amenda Yechem 3, Favor Rogers 2, Savannah Wilson 2, M Stallings 1.