College Station girls basketball team lean on defense to put away Kingwood Park

MONTGOMERY — It’s possible the fourth-ranked College Station girls basketball team had Under Pressure by Queen and David Bowie on repeat during this week’s practices.

The early 1980s hit song described the Lady Cougars’ defense Wednesday night, which catapulted them to a 58-37 victory over second-ranked Kingwood Park in the Class 5A regional quarterfinals at Montgomery Lake Creek’s Lion Gym.

Kingwood Park (26-1) entered the game undefeated but couldn’t find an answer for College Station’s pressure defense, scoring just 18 points through three quarters as the Lady Cougars built a 31-point lead.

“Going into our game prep we talked about us having to pick our poison and being sure we covered up those big [players],” College Station head coach Megan Symank said. “It was executing a game plan and buying into it, especially after we held them to seven points in the first quarter.”

College Station (23-3) forced seven Kingwood Park turnovers in the first half, scoring on three, and the Lady Panthers shot just 3 of 20 from the field. Taller Kingwood Park had the edge in rebounds (13-12) with the help of 6-foot-2 Savannah Wilson and 5-9 Biva Byrd, but it did little to help the bottomline as College Station led 31-14 at halftime.