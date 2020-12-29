 Skip to main content
College Station girls basketball team holds off Magnolia West
MAGNOLIA — Jaeden McMillin scored 16 points, while Na’layjah Johnson had 13 and Jayden Davenport had 12 to lead the College Station girls basketball team past Magnolia West 65-55 on Tuesday in District 19-5A play.

COLLEGE STATION (10-2, 4-0) — Aliyah Collins 10, Na’layjah Johnson 13, Jayden Davenport 12, Ruby Valasek 7, Jaeden McMillin 16, Love Ryberg 4, Tanijah Richardson 3.

MAGNOLIA WEST — Kamari Portalis 17, Alivia Kiser 3, Ally Downs 8, Faith Matocha 2, Bri Espiricueta 14, Avery Maywald 2, Cloie Jansky 7, Jane Schroeder 2.

College Station 16 13 20 16 — 65

Magnolia West 12 20 16 7 — 55

