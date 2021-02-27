College Station girls basketball team heats up in third quarter to beat Richmond Foster

“She is a big factor for us on the inside,” Symank said of Davenport, who finished with 13 points. “She comes in and brings tons of energy and just has so much athleticism. It really helps in bringing down the boards for sure.”

The Lady Falcons built a 10-6 lead in the first quarter as duo Kaiya Wynn and Blanton set the tone by scoring off putbacks and turnovers. Johnson tied the game at 10 with two consecutive baskets before Foster went on a 5-0 run thanks to two trips to the free-throw line and another layup from Wynn, who finished with a game-high 22 points. McMillin added two more free throws to get College Station within three points at the end of the period.

“This week we overemphasized our help off the ball and not really extending beyond the 3-point line,” Symank said. “We had some shaky points where we gave up lanes, but ultimately I’m really pleased with the girls’ defensive effort.”

College Station kept up the strong defense in the second quarter to remain within three points. Foster scored half of its points in the period at the free-throw line, but the Lady Cougars didn’t allow the Lady Falcons to go on a big run and had an answer for almost every point.