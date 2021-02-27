College Station girls basketball team heats up in third quarter to beat Richmond Foster

KATY — Third time’s the charm for the College Station girls basketball team, which won its third game in one week to advance to the Class 5A Region III championship for the second straight year.
The fourth-ranked Lady Cougars used a big third quarter to take its first lead of the game and hold on for a 55-45 victory over Richmond Foster in the regional semifinals at the Merrell Center on Friday night.
College Station (24-3) will play the winner of Pflugerville Hendrickson vs. Beaumont United on either Monday or Tuesday with the time and location to be determined. Hendrickson and Beaumont United will play at 3 p.m. Saturday in Waller.
“It certainly has seemed to give us some momentum,” College Station head coach Megan Symank said of the unique schedule, “and it doesn’t really matter whether we win or lose a [coin] flip. We’re going to come to play. I think it’s worked towards our advantage even though it’s not the way we intended to play.”
College Station made a respectable 10 of 23 shots from the field in the first half but trailed Foster because of turnovers and fouls. Foster (23-3) went 9 of 9 at the free-throw line while forcing seven turnovers and grabbing 15 rebounds to take a 27-24 halftime lead.
But the Lady Cougars woke up in the second half, using a 13-0 run to build a convincing 38-30 lead.
“Thankfully our offense kind of turned on where we were able to get some good shots,” Symank said. “Even when they would make their runs, they weren’t huge momentum-shifters because we were able to put points on the board, too.”
Aaliyah Collins opened the run with back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Lady Cougars their first lead of the game at 31-30. Na’layjah Johnson kept the streak going with two baskets off two rebounds and assists from Jaeden McMillin.
McMillin and Jayden Davenport combined for three points to finish the run. The Lady Falcons cut the Lady Cougars’ lead to 38-33 with a three-point play from Alicia Blanton, but Johnson shut down any comeback attempt with a 3-pointer from the top of the arc and Davenport later scored on a putback as time expired in the third quarter for a 43-35 lead.
College Station made 8 of 14 shots in the period, while holding Foster to just 2 of 13.
“We didn’t make any defensive adjustments,” Symank said, “but offensively we felt like we needed to get back to playing more team basketball and making the extra pass and giving us great shot opportunities. I thought we did a much better job offensively.”
College Station held on in the fourth quarter, outscoring Foster 12-10 as Davenport led the way with six points. Blanton, who finished with 17 points, matched Davenport’s performance in the period, but the Lady Cougars used a late layup and two free throws to put the game out of reach at 53-41 with 1:53 left.
“She is a big factor for us on the inside,” Symank said of Davenport, who finished with 13 points. “She comes in and brings tons of energy and just has so much athleticism. It really helps in bringing down the boards for sure.”
The Lady Falcons built a 10-6 lead in the first quarter as duo Kaiya Wynn and Blanton set the tone by scoring off putbacks and turnovers. Johnson tied the game at 10 with two consecutive baskets before Foster went on a 5-0 run thanks to two trips to the free-throw line and another layup from Wynn, who finished with a game-high 22 points. McMillin added two more free throws to get College Station within three points at the end of the period.
“This week we overemphasized our help off the ball and not really extending beyond the 3-point line,” Symank said. “We had some shaky points where we gave up lanes, but ultimately I’m really pleased with the girls’ defensive effort.”
College Station kept up the strong defense in the second quarter to remain within three points. Foster scored half of its points in the period at the free-throw line, but the Lady Cougars didn’t allow the Lady Falcons to go on a big run and had an answer for almost every point.
Four Lady Cougars scored a basket in the second quarter while McMillin led with four points, which included a fadeaway that cut Foster’s lead to 19-18 with 3:37 left. Wynn led Foster in the period with eight points and closed it out with a layup and two free throws to maintain the lead.
College Station 55, Richmond Foster 45
RICHMOND FOSTER (23-3) — Kaiya Wynn 22, Alicia Blanton 17, Collins Clark 4, Sydney Freeman 2.
COLLEGE STATION (24-3) —Jaeden McMillin 15, Na’layjah Johnson 14, Jayden Davenport 13, Aliyah Collins 10, Cornecia Thompson 3.
Richmond Foster 15 12 8 10 — 45
College Station 12 12 19 12 — 55
Next: College Station vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson-Beaumont United winner, TBA