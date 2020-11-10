 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station girls basketball team defeats La Vega
0 comments

College Station girls basketball team defeats La Vega

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WACO — Na’layjay Johnson scored 17 points, and Cornecia Thompson had 13 to help the College Station girls basketball team beat Waco La Vega 64-48 in nondistrict action Tuesday. Aliyah Collins also scored 12 for the Lady Cougars.

College Station 64, Waco La Vega 48

COLLEGE STATION — Aliyah Collins 12, Na’layjah Johnson 17, Cornecia Thompson 13, Jayden Davenport 9, Ashonti Idlebird 2, Ruby Valasek 2, Jaeden McMillin 7, Love Ryberg 2.

LA VEGA — Mar’c Yah 8, Kiyleyah Parr 22, Adin’nae West 2, Sydney McKinney 2, Ri’Azia Smith 10, Kaley O’Neal 1, Andreal Dreel 2.

College Station 17 15 19 13 — 64

La Vega 9 10 10 19 — 48

logo college station.tif
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert