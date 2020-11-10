College Station girls basketball team defeats La Vega

WACO — Na’layjay Johnson scored 17 points, and Cornecia Thompson had 13 to help the College Station girls basketball team beat Waco La Vega 64-48 in nondistrict action Tuesday. Aliyah Collins also scored 12 for the Lady Cougars.
College Station 64, Waco La Vega 48
COLLEGE STATION — Aliyah Collins 12, Na’layjah Johnson 17, Cornecia Thompson 13, Jayden Davenport 9, Ashonti Idlebird 2, Ruby Valasek 2, Jaeden McMillin 7, Love Ryberg 2.
LA VEGA — Mar’c Yah 8, Kiyleyah Parr 22, Adin’nae West 2, Sydney McKinney 2, Ri’Azia Smith 10, Kaley O’Neal 1, Andreal Dreel 2.
College Station 17 15 19 13 — 64
La Vega 9 10 10 19 — 48
