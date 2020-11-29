College Station girls basketball team cruises past Lufkin

Ten different Lady Cougars scored led by Jaeden McMillin, who had 16 points, as the College Station girls basketball team used a big third quarter to beat Lufkin 60-45 on Saturday.
Leading 23-16 at halftime, College Station scored 24 points in the third quarter to build a comfortable 47-29 lead heading into the final period.
College Station 60, Lufkin 45
LUFKIN — Mallory Patel 15, Courtnee Morgan 13, Alecia Rivera-Scott 4, Kelby Coutee 3, BK Fowler 2, Taliyah Menefee 8.
COLLEGE STATION (6-2) — Reese Vivaldi 2, Aliyah Collins 9, Tanijah Richardson 2, Na’layjah Johnson 12, Cornecia Thompson 3, Jayden Davenport 2, Ashonti Idlebird 2, Ruby Valasek 7, Jaeden McMillin 16, Love Ryberg 5.
Lufkin 2 14 13 16 — 45
College Station 9 14 24 13 — 60
