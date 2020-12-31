College Station girls basketball team cruises past Katy Paetow

Na’layjay Johnson scored a game-high 14 points, and Aliyah Collins added 12 to lead the College Station girls basketball team past Katy Paetow 54-24 on Thursday in District 19-5A play.
Jaeden McMillin also scored 10 points for the Lady Cougars (11-2, 5-0).
College Station 54, Katy Paetow 24
PAETOW — M. Donato 5, T. Murray 9, J. Cruz 3, D. Lira 4, N. Utu 2, J. Kua 1.
COLLEGE STATION (11-2, 5-0) — Aliyah Collins 12, Tanijah Richardson 2, Na’layjay Johnson 14, Jayden Davenport 1, Ashonti Idlebird 4, Ruby Valasek 4, Jaeden McMillin 10, Love Ryberg 7.
Katy Paetow 7 4 8 5 — 24
College Station 18 13 11 12 — 54