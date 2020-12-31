 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station girls basketball team cruises past Katy Paetow
0 comments

College Station girls basketball team cruises past Katy Paetow

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Na’layjay Johnson scored a game-high 14 points, and Aliyah Collins added 12 to lead the College Station girls basketball team past Katy Paetow 54-24 on Thursday in District 19-5A play.

Jaeden McMillin also scored 10 points for the Lady Cougars (11-2, 5-0).

College Station 54, Katy Paetow 24

PAETOW — M. Donato 5, T. Murray 9, J. Cruz 3, D. Lira 4, N. Utu 2, J. Kua 1.

COLLEGE STATION (11-2, 5-0) — Aliyah Collins 12, Tanijah Richardson 2, Na’layjay Johnson 14, Jayden Davenport 1, Ashonti Idlebird 4, Ruby Valasek 4, Jaeden McMillin 10, Love Ryberg 7.

Katy Paetow 7 4 8 5 — 24

College Station 18 13 11 12 — 54

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert