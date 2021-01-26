College Station girls basketball team clinches 19-5A title with win over Waller

College Station led for all but 20 seconds, but the win didn’t come without an occasional struggle.

The Lady Cougars led 15-10 after one quarter despite several missed shots as Waller’s physical defense became an early obstacle.

Waller went on a 6-2 run to start the second quarter and got within one point of College Station on a basket by Regina Ruot. College Station answered with a 6-0 run led by Aliyah Collins for a 23-16 lead. But with six more missed shots than Waller in that quarter, the Lady Cougars went into halftime with a slim 23-20 lead.

“This is a team that is super long and athletic,” Symank said of Waller, “and we knew we had to shoot well in order to create a gap. We didn’t do that the first half. It was certainly a frustrating offensive half, but we tried to create movement and keep giving different options, and we just found a way.”

Much like College Station’s 56-47 win over Waller just 10 days ago, the Lady Cougars came alive in the second half.

The teams went back-and-forth to start the second half as Waller tied the game twice and took its first lead off a steal by Kailyn Peters, who then found Anjah Alexis for the layup with 2:53 left in the third quarter.