College Station girls basketball team clinches 19-5A title with win over Waller

Waller gave the College Station girls basketball team a run for its money Tuesday night. But a simple change in tempo had the Lady Cougars celebrating more than just Senior Night at Cougar Gym.
No. 2 College Station used two big runs in the second half to earn its third straight District 19-5A title with a 57-43 victory over the Lady Bulldogs.
“This is our third year in a row, so this is something very special for the seniors,” College Station head coach Megan Symank said. “We’ve had three of them since they were sophomores, so it’s something really special and so hard to do. Coming off a state tournament appearance last year I think the expectations were high, and the kids are super, super hungry.”
The Lady Cougars (19-2, 13-0) honored their five seniors — Na’layjah Johnson, Love Ryberg, Cornecia Thompson, Tanijah Richardson and Bianca Youlton — on Tuesday and ended the night by letting players and coaches cut pieces from the net as keepsakes.
Johnson, who finished with a team-high 17 points, said beating Waller (11-9, 6-7) was important for the seniors, who wanted to win their final home game of the regular season.
“It’s great to have a great four years and just finish out with a bang,” Johnson said. “That’s what we wanted today — celebrate our seniors and also keep our eyes on the prize.”
College Station led for all but 20 seconds, but the win didn’t come without an occasional struggle.
The Lady Cougars led 15-10 after one quarter despite several missed shots as Waller’s physical defense became an early obstacle.
Waller went on a 6-2 run to start the second quarter and got within one point of College Station on a basket by Regina Ruot. College Station answered with a 6-0 run led by Aliyah Collins for a 23-16 lead. But with six more missed shots than Waller in that quarter, the Lady Cougars went into halftime with a slim 23-20 lead.
“This is a team that is super long and athletic,” Symank said of Waller, “and we knew we had to shoot well in order to create a gap. We didn’t do that the first half. It was certainly a frustrating offensive half, but we tried to create movement and keep giving different options, and we just found a way.”
Much like College Station’s 56-47 win over Waller just 10 days ago, the Lady Cougars came alive in the second half.
The teams went back-and-forth to start the second half as Waller tied the game twice and took its first lead off a steal by Kailyn Peters, who then found Anjah Alexis for the layup with 2:53 left in the third quarter.
College Station took a much-needed timeout, and the revived Lady Cougars seized control of the game with a 17-1 run that lasted into the fourth quarter. College Station sped up its offensive tempo and started the run with three straight baskets in transition.
Johnson scored seven points during the run, going 3 for 4 at the free-throw line and catching two long passes from Collins for two layups. Collins added four points during the run, including a putback set up by a turnover as the Lady Cougars built their lead to 45-31 with 6:40 left in the fourth quarter.
“We forced some turnovers that allowed for some transition buckets, and obviously transition buckets means momentum for us,” Symank said. “We certainly were mature enough to understand momentum, so we had to take advantage of that.”
College Station cruised the rest of the way and secured the win by going on another long 11-5 run that lasted the final three minutes.
Ryberg gave the Lady Cougars their biggest lead of the game at 51-35 on her two shots from the charity strip. Waller’s Savannah Stowers answered with a 3-pointer, but it wasn’t enough to combat the slew of baskets from Johnson and Ashonti Idlebird that filled up the remaining 3:15.
“We just had to settle down and just play our game,” Johnson said of College Station’s second-half performance. “We were well prepared for the game. We just came out a little rattled with everything going on, a little distracted, but in the end we settled down and just played our game.”
College Station will wrap up district play on Friday at Magnolia, while Waller will host second-place Rudder at The Armory. Both games will start at 6:30 p.m.
College Station 57, Waller 43
WALLER (11-9, 6-7) — Anjah Alexis 17, Kailyn Peters 11, Arianna Singleton 6, Savannah Stowers 5, Yashanti Wilson 2, Regina Ruot 2.
COLLEGE STATION (19-2, 13-0) — Na’layjah Johnson 17, Aliyah Collins 10, Cornecia Thompson 8, Jaeden McMillin 8, Ashonti Idlebird 6, Love Ryberg 6, Tanijah Richardson 2.
Waller 10 10 11 12 — 43
College Station 15 8 15 19 — 57