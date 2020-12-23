 Skip to main content
College Station girls basketball, Calvert boys are both ranked third in Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll
College Station girls basketball, Calvert boys are both ranked third in Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll

Rudder vs. College Station Girls Basketball

College Station High School's Na'layjah Johnson drives the lane against Rudder High School during the second half of the varsity basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (The Eagle/Cassie Stricker)

 Cassie Stricker

The College Station girls and Calvert boys were both ranked third this week in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll.

The Lady Cougars (9-2) are third in Class 5A and the Trojans (5-1) are third in Class A. The Rudder girls (9-3) are 12th in 5A. The Lexington girls (9-2) are 16th in Class 3A. The Centerville girls (11-1) are 22nd in Class 2A and Snook (8-2) is 25th.

Three more Brazos Valley boys teams are ranked. Cameron (8-1) is 21st in 3A, Hearne (1-5) is 23rd in 2A and Dime Box (2-1) is 14th in A.

