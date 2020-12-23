College Station girls basketball, Calvert boys are both ranked third in Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll

The College Station girls and Calvert boys were both ranked third this week in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll.

The Lady Cougars (9-2) are third in Class 5A and the Trojans (5-1) are third in Class A. The Rudder girls (9-3) are 12th in 5A. The Lexington girls (9-2) are 16th in Class 3A. The Centerville girls (11-1) are 22nd in Class 2A and Snook (8-2) is 25th.