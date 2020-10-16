College Station freshmen Purple 42, Porter freshman B-team 6

College Station freshman running back Kyrrence Young had four touchdowns Thursday night, leading the Cougars to a 42-6 win over Porter.
Young had TD runs of 32, 8, 8 and 3 yards in the victory, while running back Ayden Conner and quarterback Marc Mishler each added 1-yard TD runs.
Linebacker Caiden Toon had three tackles for loss and Sabin Stribling had an interception. The Cougars other quarterback Gavin Garcia also connected with wide receiver William Bradford for a 2-point conversion on Thursday.
