 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station freshmen Purple 42, Porter freshman B-team 6
0 comments

College Station freshmen Purple 42, Porter freshman B-team 6

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

College Station freshman running back Kyrrence Young had four touchdowns Thursday night, leading the Cougars to a 42-6 win over Porter.

Young had TD runs of 32, 8, 8 and 3 yards in the victory, while running back Ayden Conner and quarterback Marc Mishler each added 1-yard TD runs.

Linebacker Caiden Toon had three tackles for loss and Sabin Stribling had an interception. The Cougars other quarterback Gavin Garcia also connected with wide receiver William Bradford for a 2-point conversion on Thursday.

logo college station.tif
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert