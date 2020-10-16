College Station freshmen Black 54, Porter freshman A-team 12

College Station’s freshmen running back corps combined for seven touchdowns in the Cougars 54-12 win over Porter on Thursday night.
Nate Palmer had three TDs of 73, 65 and 1 yards, getting just one more than teammates Tony Hamilton (2 TD for 11, 10 yards) and Brodrick Wilson (2 TDs for 15, 1 yards).
Quarterback Aiden DeLeon also connected with Paden Cashion for a 7-yard TD pass. Leading the defensive effort was College Station’s Anthony Medrano, Chase Barnett, Hamilton and Trey Cosino.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!