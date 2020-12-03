 Skip to main content
College Station freshman Purple 26, Magnolia West B 14
College Station’s Ayden Conner had two touchdown runs, and Peyton Court returned an interception 43 yards for another score to help the College Station freshman Purple football team beat Magnolia West B 26-14 on Thursday.

College Station’s Kyrrence Young also scored on a 62-yard run. On defense, Court added a fumble recovery, while Caiden Toon helped lead the unit with multiple tackles for loss.

The Cougars finished the season 5-5 overall and 4-1 in district.

