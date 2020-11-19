 Skip to main content
College Station freshman Black 62, Caney Creek freshman A 6
College Station running back Nate Palmer ran for four touchdowns, and Broderick Wilson ran for three in the Cougar freshman Black football team’s 62-6 victory over Caney Creek freshman A on Thursday.

Palmer scored on runs of 6, 70, 22 and 25 yards, and Wilson scored on runs of 6, 16 and 42 yards. Conner Breit also scored on a 42-yard run as the Black improved to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in district.

Also Thursday, College Station’s freshman Purple lost to Richmond Foster freshman B 42-8.

