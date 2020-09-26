College Station freshman Black 50, Hutto 28

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

College Station’s Nate Palmer ran for five touchdowns and two two-point conversions to pace the Cougar freshman Black’s 50-28 victory over Hutto on Friday.

College Station’s Tony Hamilton also had a 4-yard TD run, while Aidan DeLeon threw a 10-yard TD pass to Cody Dixon and a two-point conversion pass to James Chupp and ran for a conversion.

Dixon had an interception on defense, and Trey Cosino recovered an onside kick on special teams for the Cougars.