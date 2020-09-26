 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station freshman Black 50, Hutto 28
0 comments

College Station freshman Black 50, Hutto 28

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

College Station’s Nate Palmer ran for five touchdowns and two two-point conversions to pace the Cougar freshman Black’s 50-28 victory over Hutto on Friday.

College Station’s Tony Hamilton also had a 4-yard TD run, while Aidan DeLeon threw a 10-yard TD pass to Cody Dixon and a two-point conversion pass to James Chupp and ran for a conversion.

Dixon had an interception on defense, and Trey Cosino recovered an onside kick on special teams for the Cougars.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert