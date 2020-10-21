 Skip to main content
College Station freshman Black 42, New Caney 22
College Station freshman Black 42, New Caney 22

College Station’s Tony Hamilton scored on runs of 39, 15, 44 yards and added a two-point conversion run, and defensive back Riley Ash recovered two fumbles to help the Cougar freshman Black beat New Caney 42-22 on Wednesday.

College Station’s Nate Palmer also had a 34-yard touchdown run, a 78-yard kickoff return for a TD and a two-point conversion run. Aiden DeLeon had a 5-yard TD run, and on defense, linebackers Brodrick Wilson and Jaydon Bellows each forced a fumble for the Cougars (5-0, 2-0).

