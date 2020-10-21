College Station freshman Black 42, New Caney 22

College Station’s Tony Hamilton scored on runs of 39, 15, 44 yards and added a two-point conversion run, and defensive back Riley Ash recovered two fumbles to help the Cougar freshman Black beat New Caney 42-22 on Wednesday.
College Station’s Nate Palmer also had a 34-yard touchdown run, a 78-yard kickoff return for a TD and a two-point conversion run. Aiden DeLeon had a 5-yard TD run, and on defense, linebackers Brodrick Wilson and Jaydon Bellows each forced a fumble for the Cougars (5-0, 2-0).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!