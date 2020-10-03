College Station football team shuts out Fort Bend Bush 54-0

RICHMOND — College Station’s Roderick Brown rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns and caught four passes for 83 yards and another score, and the 10th-ranked Cougars dominated in every phase of the game to beat the Fort Bend Bush Broncos 54-0 in nondistrict play Saturday.
Brown scored on a 31-yard run two minutes into the game, and Dawson Schremp’s first of seven extra points gave College Station (2-0) a 7-0 lead.
The Broncos, who were playing in their season opener, had a promising start to their first possession. A penalty against College Station on the kickoff put Bush at its 40-yard line, and running back Jabari Kuykendall ran for 33 yards on the Broncos’ first play from scrimmage. It was the only time the Broncos crossed midfield, however, as the Cougars held the Broncos to 60 yards of offense the rest of the game.
College Station steadily built its lead with Jett Huff throwing a 7-yard touchdown pass to Traylen Suel, Marquise Collins scoring on a 2-yard run and Huff throwing a 9-yard TD pass to Brown midway through the second quarter to put the Cougars up 28-0.
Brown added a 6-yard TD run with 4:58 left in the second quarter, and Schremp kicked a 28-yard field goal with 40 seconds left for a 38-0 halftime lead.
The Cougars added a safety early in the third quarter when the Broncos sent a punt snap through the end zone. Huff added a 2-yard TD pass to Houston Thomas less than two minutes later, and Terry Green capped the scoring with a 7-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
College Station finished with 534 yards of offense and 23 first downs, while its defense held Bush to 93 yards and four first downs.
Collins ran for 82 yards on seven carries and caught three passes for 18 yards. Green ran for 43 yards on eight carries, and Bradley Jones had 43 yards on six carries. Suel caught eight passes for 44 yards, and Thomas had five catches for 54 yards. Dalton Carnes also caught three passes for 39 yards for the Cougars.
Kuykendall led Bush with 18 carries for 78 yards. He also had the Broncos’ only reception for seven yards.
College Station will open District 8-5A Division I at Magnolia at 7 p.m. Friday.
Bush’s original season opener against Fort Bend Hightower was canceled last week.
