College Station football team runs into No. 1 Denton Ryan in area playoffs Friday

The College Station Cougars might not be a David, but they’re facing a Goliath — No. 1 Denton Ryan— in the Class 5A Division I area playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD Stadium.
“You can’t just say, ‘It’s just another game,’ because the kids ... everybody is talking to the kids about who you’re playing, but it’s a matter of going and playing the game,” College Station coach Steve Huff said. “It’s up to us to get ourselves ready to play and the kids to get themselves mentally ready to go play and flush out the noise.”
The winner of Friday’s game will face the winner of Lancaster and Longview in the regional round.
College Station is seeking its fourth third-round appearance in school history. Getting there will take a monumental win, though. The Ryan Raiders have held the No. 1 spot in 5A-I the entire season, and four of their players signed to play at NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision schools Wednesday.
“You’ve got so many kids that people talk about that are being recruited off their team,” Huff said. “You’ve got to take kind of a star-studded approach out of it.”
The Cougars are no strangers to these types of matchups and have faced the No. 1 team in the state during the playoffs in each of the last three years. The Cougars beat Aledo in the 2017 5A-II state title game then fell to Highland Park and Frisco Lone Star, respectively, in the area round the last two seasons.
“Those two teams really just overlooked us and were looking for the next round,” College Station senior running back Roderick Brown said of facing Highland Park and Frisco Lone Star. “We’ve got to make sure this team right here doesn’t overlook us ... and make sure we keep them on their toes.”
Extending drives allowed Sherman to keep the College Station defense on its toes last Saturday in the Cougars’ bi-district win. The Bearcats converted 9 of 17 third-down attempts and 3 of 3 on fourth down.
“It seemed like it was a little bit of an Achilles heel for us, third-and-long,” Huff said. “We struggled getting off the field, but we made the plays when we needed to make them.”
Miscommunication in coverages led to the Cougars’ secondary lapses against Sherman, College Station senior cornerback Keshaun Cooper said. Cooper added eliminating big plays will be important for the Cougar defense this Friday. Denton Ryan had six scoring plays of 15 or more yards in its bi-district win over Dallas Adams last week. The Raiders have a full array of playmakers on offense, headed by Oklahoma-signee wide receiver Billy Bowman and senior running back Ke’ori Hicks.
“If we eliminate the big plays, then we have a good chance of winning the game,” Cooper said. “We just have to stay in coverage. We get in the habit of looking at the quarterback when stuff like that happens. We just got to stay in coverage and stay on our man no matter what happens.”
On offense, Huff said the Cougars are looking to find consistency and must take care of the football.
“You’re not just going to line up and do something against a team like this,” Huff said. “That’s what makes the matchup intriguing is finding ways ... it’s like a chess match trying to figure out how you’re going to move the ball.”
Winning the line of scrimmage is a major focus for the Cougars. Denton Ryan defensive end Ja’Tavion Sanders, a five-star recruit who also is No. 21 nationally in the senior class by 247Sports.com, signed with Texas on Wednesday. The Raiders also boast junior defensive tackle Bear Alexander at 6-foot-3 and 325 pounds.
Brown said pass protection is key for College Station and added the Cougars want to maintain their balanced attack on offense by running the ball well downhill this week. Against Sherman, Brown rushed for 223 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries.
“We’ve seen they’ve got some really good D-linemen,” Brown said. “We just want to try and go attack them, not try and run away from them.”
The Cougars are focused on not making the game bigger than it is but know a full 48-minute effort will be needed to walk away victorious Friday.
“Obviously, we know they’re really good or they wouldn’t be where they’re at,” Huff said. “But at the same time, it’s up to us to go try and execute our game plan and do what we do.”
College Station v Sherman
