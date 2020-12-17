College Station football team runs into No. 1 Denton Ryan in area playoffs Friday

On offense, Huff said the Cougars are looking to find consistency and must take care of the football.

“You’re not just going to line up and do something against a team like this,” Huff said. “That’s what makes the matchup intriguing is finding ways ... it’s like a chess match trying to figure out how you’re going to move the ball.”

Winning the line of scrimmage is a major focus for the Cougars. Denton Ryan defensive end Ja’Tavion Sanders, a five-star recruit who also is No. 21 nationally in the senior class by 247Sports.com, signed with Texas on Wednesday. The Raiders also boast junior defensive tackle Bear Alexander at 6-foot-3 and 325 pounds.

Brown said pass protection is key for College Station and added the Cougars want to maintain their balanced attack on offense by running the ball well downhill this week. Against Sherman, Brown rushed for 223 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries.

“We’ve seen they’ve got some really good D-linemen,” Brown said. “We just want to try and go attack them, not try and run away from them.”

The Cougars are focused on not making the game bigger than it is but know a full 48-minute effort will be needed to walk away victorious Friday.