College Station football team puts away Lufkin for third straight victory

“I think the time spent for special teams and the extra time put into special teams really pays off in field position,” Huff said. “A couple of different times tonight it was big.”

The Cougar defense forced Lufkin to punt after Collins’ touchdown, and quarterback Jett Huff put College Station in Panther territory with a 34-yard pass to Dalton Carnes. Huff hit Traylen Suel three plays later for a 29-yard touchdown pass with 2:15 left in the first quarter.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lufkin (3-4, 2-3) started at its own 8-yard line after the ensuing kickoff. College Station’s defense forced a three-and-out, which led to the Cougars taking over at the Panthers’ 47. Collins finished the ensuing drive by busting through a crowd for a 4-yard TD run to start the second quarter.

College Station’s next possession started on Lufkin’s 42, but the Cougars settled for a 25-yard field goal by Dawson Schremp for a 24-0 lead.

The Panthers scored just three minutes later on fourth-and-1 when Jordan Moore found Cameron Jackson with a short pass that Jackson turned into a 53-yard touchdown catch with 2:12 left in the first half.