College Station football team loses to No. 1 Denton Ryan in area playoffs

WACO – It was a different year but the same ending for the College Station football team: a loss in the area playoffs against the state’s top-ranked team.

The Cougars (10-2) showed grit, but their efforts weren’t enough to get past No. 1 Denton Ryan in the Class 5A Division I playoffs Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium as the Raiders rolled to a 52-21 victory. It was the third straight season the Cougars’ season came to an end in the area playoffs.

“We had a good season,” College Station coach Steve Huff said. “We can’t define our season on this game right here, but that’s the one you remember — the last one.”

The Cougars returned the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown as sophomore Marquise Collins busted down the right sideline before fumbling the ball at Denton Ryan’s 11-yard line, but sophomore Kash Richter recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown. It gave the Cougars a 7-0 lead just 17 seconds in the game.

Fireworks fizzled fast for College Station, though.

Denton Ryan responded with a relentless scoring streak for a 52-7 lead with 2:53 left in the third quarter. The Raiders racked up 608 yards of total offense by using their skill and speed to make plays down field and in space.