College Station football team loses to No. 1 Denton Ryan in area playoffs

WACO – It was a different year but the same ending for the College Station football team: a loss in the area playoffs against the state’s top-ranked team.
The Cougars (10-2) showed grit, but their efforts weren’t enough to get past No. 1 Denton Ryan in the Class 5A Division I playoffs Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium as the Raiders rolled to a 52-21 victory. It was the third straight season the Cougars’ season came to an end in the area playoffs.
“We had a good season,” College Station coach Steve Huff said. “We can’t define our season on this game right here, but that’s the one you remember — the last one.”
The Cougars returned the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown as sophomore Marquise Collins busted down the right sideline before fumbling the ball at Denton Ryan’s 11-yard line, but sophomore Kash Richter recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown. It gave the Cougars a 7-0 lead just 17 seconds in the game.
Fireworks fizzled fast for College Station, though.
Denton Ryan responded with a relentless scoring streak for a 52-7 lead with 2:53 left in the third quarter. The Raiders racked up 608 yards of total offense by using their skill and speed to make plays down field and in space.
“It was really exciting,” Huff said of the kickoff return touchdown. “Then we get the ball back and go right down the field and drive again. We shot ourselves in the foot a little bit there and had some little hiccups, but you can’t have a hiccup against a team like that. You just can’t have it. Not taking away from them. They’re a really good ball team, and we just didn’t get it done.”
On offense, the Cougars’ fast-paced, electric unit struggled to find a rhythm.
College Station totaled just 306 yards of offense, with 151 of them coming in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach. The Cougars turned the ball over five times — three fumbles and two interceptions — and three of them came in Raider territory. College Station also turned the ball over on downs twice inside the Denton Ryan 25.
In the fourth quarter, the Cougars scored a pair of touchdowns to make the final result respectable, but only after Denton Ryan had subbed in a slew of backups.
“We made some mistakes tonight and made it really hard on ourselves, but at the same time, they never laid down and that’s what I appreciate about them,” Huff said. “That’s a really great group of seniors that walked off the field right there.”
One of the two late scores was an 85-yard touchdown run by senior running back Roderick Brown. Through three quarters, Denton Ryan limited Brown to just 17 yards on six carries as he was primarily used to block, but his touchdown run pushed him over the 100-yard mark for the eighth time this season in his final game for the Cougars.
“When he got his carries and to break that last one, I was really, really proud of him,” Huff said. “I hate to see him go, but I’m really excited about his future, because somebody’s going to get a hidden gem in him.”
Denton Ryan’s Ja’Tavion Sanders, a Texas signee, and Billy Bowman Jr., an Oklahoma signee, lived up to their billing as two-way standouts and played just three quarters each.
Sanders served as the Raiders’ go-to wideout on offense, reeling in eight receptions for 216 yards. He caught touchdown passes of 61 and 35 yards.
Bowman blazed around the field on offense but made a bigger impact on defense. In the first quarter, Bowman stopped College Station quarterback Jett Huff short of the first-down marker as the Cougars went for it on fourth-and-5 from the Ryan 22. In the second quarter, Bowman intercepted a pass, and the Raiders scored four plays later.
“You look out there and both of those kids are going to go and play big-time football, but we’ve got to cover them,” Huff said of Sanders and Bowman Jr. “We tried to lighten the box a little bit to cover them, and then they hit us in the box, so they did a good job. That’s a very, very good football team.”
College Station is poised to make another postseason run in 2021. The Cougars graduate 26 seniors but lose just seven starters.
“We’re really young on defense in places, and we’re still young on offense,” Huff said. “So that’s exciting to have all of those guys coming back, and then it’s going back to work and making sure we take care of the potential of that group.”
