College Station is among 10 finalists for Texas Football’s community connection school of the year.

College Station athletics trainer Chelsea Frashure recently was presented the community connector award as part of the recognition. The other schools vying for the $2,500 donation include Cisco, Georgetown, Lufkin, Midland Lee, North Lamar, Pflugerville Weiss, Prosper, Tyler and Whitehouse. Voting is open through Jan. 22 at www.texasfootball.com/suddenlink. The award is sponsored by Suddenlink.