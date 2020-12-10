College Station football team diving into playoffs in tough Region II on Saturday

The College Station football team has been in cruise control while winning seven straight games by double digits, but now the Cougars are shifting gears as they merge into the fast lane of Class 5A Division I’s Region II and the playoffs.
The region features five teams ranked in Texas Football’s final top 10 of the regular season, meaning the Cougars will have to navigate the postseason with precision to make a deep playoff run.
“I remember back when I saw the region, I thought it was a misprint,” College Station head coach Steve Huff said. “It’s a very, very tough region. I’m sure other people think their regions are tough also. You go with past history and you look it and there’s some very good football teams in there.”
For now, the Cougars (9-1, 7-1 8-5A-I) are focused on just one team — the Sherman Bearcats. College Station will host Sherman in a bi-district playoff game at Cougar Field at 2 p.m. Saturday.
“There is no next week without this week,” Huff said. “When you’re in the regular season and you talk about, ‘Well, look who you have next week.’ Well, you don’t have a next week unless you win. For us right now, it’s all about this week.”
Sherman (5-4) won three straight games to close the regular season at 4-1 in District 7-5A-I, reaching the playoffs after missing out last year. While Sherman is similar to College Station on offense, Huff said the Bearcats run an odd three-man front with a stacked linebacker on defense that the Cougars have seldom seen.
Huff said it will be important for the Cougars to make plays in space against Sherman. Cougars senior cornerback Keshaun Cooper added facing Magnolia West’s explosive offense last week was good for the team.
“We really needed to see some teams like that, because they threw the ball a lot and we’re going to see that a lot in the playoffs,” Cooper said. “I feel like we’ve really grown in the secondary. I feel like we’ve been playing better. We haven’t let up that many big plays.”
On offense, College Station has been clicking on all cylinders, scoring over 60 points in its last four games. Senior running back Roderick Brown said the Cougars have been able to simplify their approach while maintaining a balanced attack.
“Jett [Huff] being able to throw the ball really well takes some pressure off of us in the backfield,” Brown said. “It opens up our run game really well, so we can run the ball downhill. When they start collapsing on the run game, we can throw it and trust Jett to get it to our good receivers in open space and ultimately get us touchdowns.”
Brown added another element to the Cougars’ strong offensive output has been the elevation of the team’s pace of play.
“There’s really not any teams in the state that can compete with our pace, so if we can keep our pace up, we’ve got a really good chance to win this game,” Brown said.
Huff said the Cougars have played well as a team in recent weeks, noting how their defense and special teams have often set up the offense with good field position.
“It’s all about first down and getting something on first down to where you can get into that rhythm, because you can also go three-and-out really quickly if you’re not careful,” Huff said. “Fortunately, the last few weeks the kids have gotten in a good rhythm and been able to move pretty rapidly.”
Playing on Saturday afternoon poses a slight change of pace compared to Friday night, but Huff said the Cougars shouldn’t be fazed by playing a day later. College Station played a Saturday game earlier this season, beating Fort Bend Bush 54-0.
“We’re looking forward to playing on Saturday,” Brown said. “It’s more like a college football game for us.”
As the playoffs begin, Huff said the Cougars were fortunate to be able to play all 10 regular-season games amid COVID-19 and reach the postseason for the seventh straight season. Now the key is to maintain the same level of excitement they’ve had throughout the year.
“When you get to this point, it is a longer season and to advance you’ve got to be able to handle that,” Huff said. “It is a second season and kids have to be mentally ready to come back out to practice every day and that’s up to us as coaches to help that process along. That’s always interesting each year, the dynamics of your team.”
