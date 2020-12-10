College Station football team diving into playoffs in tough Region II on Saturday

Huff said the Cougars have played well as a team in recent weeks, noting how their defense and special teams have often set up the offense with good field position.

“It’s all about first down and getting something on first down to where you can get into that rhythm, because you can also go three-and-out really quickly if you’re not careful,” Huff said. “Fortunately, the last few weeks the kids have gotten in a good rhythm and been able to move pretty rapidly.”

Playing on Saturday afternoon poses a slight change of pace compared to Friday night, but Huff said the Cougars shouldn’t be fazed by playing a day later. College Station played a Saturday game earlier this season, beating Fort Bend Bush 54-0.

“We’re looking forward to playing on Saturday,” Brown said. “It’s more like a college football game for us.”

As the playoffs begin, Huff said the Cougars were fortunate to be able to play all 10 regular-season games amid COVID-19 and reach the postseason for the seventh straight season. Now the key is to maintain the same level of excitement they’ve had throughout the year.