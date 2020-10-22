College Station football team cruises to victory over New Caney 49-7

NEW CANEY — A 35-0 halftime lead, a near shutout and a second consecutive district win. Needless to say, it was an ideal night for the College Station football team.
The Cougars jumped in the driver’s seat early and stayed in it throughout a 49-7 victory over New Caney on Thursday night in District 8-5A Division I play at Randall Reed Stadium.
The all-around effort for College Station (4-1, 2-1) included scores from both sides of the ball and a stellar first half. The Cougars held the Eagles to 37 yards of total offense in the first half while generating 325 yards and four touchdowns for the commanding lead.
With a trail of injured players, New Caney (2-2, 1-1) had to rely on junior quarterback Jaydon Tutwiler-Drew and sophomore running back Kedrick Reescano to lead the Eagles’ run-centric offense. But College Station quickly forced New Caney to switch gears and held it to just one consolation touchdown with 45 seconds left in the game after Tutwiler-Drew scored on a 1-yard run.
“Again I think our defense set the tone for us,” College Station head coach Steve Huff said. “Coming into this ball game, we were really concerned about their rushing game. They do a lot of stuff formationwise and create a lot of issues for your defense. Our kids did a good job of identifying tonight and getting penetration early and getting some negative plays.”
Offensively, it was smooth sailing for the Cougars. On its second possession, College Station took advantage of a bad punt and marched 37 yards in seven plays capped by a 1-yard touchdown run from Roderick Brown.
Dalton Carnes then caught a 34-yard TD pass from Jett Huff for a 14-0 lead with 3:05 left in the first quarter. Marquise Collins scored two of his three touchdowns in the second quarter on runs of 41 and 7 yards. And senior linebacker Lucas Sampson added more points when he intercepted a Tutwiler-Drew pass and ran it back 60 yards to the end zone with just 21 seconds left in the first half.
“It took us a little while to get our running game going,” Huff said. “They gave us a couple different looks we hadn’t seen, but the kids adjusted well and got a pace going and got a couple of runs in there from Roderick [Brown] and Marquise [Collins] both. We finally got them going downhill, and good things happen when they go downhill.”
Brown added a 9-yard touchdown run in the mostly quiet third quarter before Collins closed out the night with a 15-yard touchdown run just 20 seconds into the fourth.
Huff completed 12 for 19 passes for 210 yards. Brown led the rushing attack with 100 yards on 20 carries, and Collins was a close second with 76 yards on eight carries. Carnes led the receiving corps with 75 yards on two receptions.
College Station has a bye next week before hosting Lufkin at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at Cougar Stadium. “Right now this is a great time for us to have a bye week,” Huff said. “We need to get healthy. We’re not healthy yet, and that’s not an excuse. I’m just hoping these next couple weeks we get a couple of guys back and again go back to work on ourselves. I thought we took a step forward maturitywise tonight and we need to build off that. We’ve got time to do that.”
