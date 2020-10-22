College Station football team cruises to victory over New Caney 49-7

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Offensively, it was smooth sailing for the Cougars. On its second possession, College Station took advantage of a bad punt and marched 37 yards in seven plays capped by a 1-yard touchdown run from Roderick Brown.

Dalton Carnes then caught a 34-yard TD pass from Jett Huff for a 14-0 lead with 3:05 left in the first quarter. Marquise Collins scored two of his three touchdowns in the second quarter on runs of 41 and 7 yards. And senior linebacker Lucas Sampson added more points when he intercepted a Tutwiler-Drew pass and ran it back 60 yards to the end zone with just 21 seconds left in the first half.

“It took us a little while to get our running game going,” Huff said. “They gave us a couple different looks we hadn’t seen, but the kids adjusted well and got a pace going and got a couple of runs in there from Roderick [Brown] and Marquise [Collins] both. We finally got them going downhill, and good things happen when they go downhill.”

Brown added a 9-yard touchdown run in the mostly quiet third quarter before Collins closed out the night with a 15-yard touchdown run just 20 seconds into the fourth.