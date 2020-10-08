College Station football starts tough district slate at Magnolia

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Everybody tweaks things that they’re doing, but when you’re back-to-back years with some of the same teams like that, at least you have some familiarity with what they do, how they played you, what you think they might do by thought processes in the past,” Huff said. “But at the same time, we lost Tomball and Willis and picked up a district champ and a district runner-up from another district with New Caney and New Caney Porter, and added Cleveland there, so there’s still some pretty unknowns.”

Week 1 of district play features three matchups between the six teams in the district who made the playoffs last season. In addition to College Station at Magnolia, New Caney and Porter will face off in the first week, along with Lufkin at Magnolia West.

Magnolia West head coach Blake Joseph, who graduated from Bryan in 2005, said the district schedule starts with some touch matchups.

“When we did district realignment, we had to draw for our schedule and right off the bat, bang-bang, we’re playing Lufkin and Magnolia’s playing College Station,” Joseph said. “Those are good games this week. The New Caney schools will be playing. It is a talented district for sure and right off the bat there will be fireworks.”