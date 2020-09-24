College Station football prepares for challenging Week 1 matchup against Hutto

College Station has waited months to begin the 2020 football season, and the Cougars aren’t starting off easy.
College Station will face Hutto at 7 p.m. Friday at Cougar Stadium. Hutto moved up to Class 6A in the UIL’s biennial realignment and is coming off three straight winning seasons led by head coach Brad LaPlante and defensive lineman and linebacker Landyn Watson.
Watson and LaPlante helped the Hippos go 31-5 in three seasons. Joining Watson, a TCU commit, in the veteran core will be lineman and linebacker Braylon Sugg, quarterback Grayson Doggett, who threw for 1,899 yards and 18 touchdowns last season, and wide receiver Jairez Lambert.
College Station and Hutto both made it to the playoffs last season before losing to Frisco Lone Star and Shadow Creek, respectively, in the area round.
The Cougars also bring back key starters and are coming off a 8-4 season in District 8-5A Division I. Although the Cougars are filling in holes made by the last year’s large senior class, College Station will have plenty of familiar faces on both sides of the ball.
Leading the offense will be returning running back Roderick Brown, who ran for 1,310 yards and 18 touchdowns last season, as well as receivers Dalton Carnes, Houston Thomas and Will Henson and quarterback Jett Huff. On defense, district co-defensive newcomer of the year, Jaxson Slanker returns for the Cougars, along with Isaac Almaraz, end Bubba Carter and safety Kyle Walsh among more.
College Station head coach Steve Huff said scheduling three 6A teams to start the season wasn’t by accident.
“I want our kids to see speed,” Huff said. “We want to play really good people in the preseason to make sure that we don’t have a false sense of identity of ourselves. I think we need to go play these places and play these schools to see where [we] stand, but at the same time, because our district is a great district.”
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!