College Station football JV Black 48, Fort Bend Bush 0

Anthony Trevino scored on touchdown runs of 46 and 9 yards, while Rafael Yanez scored on an 8-yarder and Bobby Drake scored on a 16-yarder to pace the College Station JV Black football team to a 48-0 victory over Fort Bend Bush on Thursday.
Paul Padron also threw a 30-yard TD to Drake for the Cougars (2-0), while on defense, Rylan Deming, Jaxon Edwards and Ashton Kirchner led the team in tackles, and Shane Bellows forced a fumble that Daayan Ahmed recovered.
