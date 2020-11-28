College Station dominates in 61-21 win over Waller

WALLER — College Station put more points on the scoreboard than miles it traveled Friday night.

The Cougars took care of business with a 61-21 victory over Waller at Waller ISD Stadium to extend their win streak to six and solidify second place in District 8-5A Division I.

The Cougars’ offense found its rhythm midway through the first half and didn’t let up. College Station (8-1, 6-1) used its balanced offensive attack and dominated the red zone on both sides of the ball in a well-rounded performance that gave the Cougars at least 60 points for the third consecutive week.

Early in the second quarter, College Station’s Zha’mauryon Lofton struck with an interception that set up the Cougars at the Waller 45-yard line. Roderick Brown scored on the next play with his 45-yard touchdown run starting a stretch of 34 unanswered points that extended through the third quarter.

The Cougar defense only allowed the Bulldogs (3-6, 3-4) two successful trips inside the red zone and halted Waller at the goal line almost entirely. Despite giving up a handful of big plays, the Cougars made key stops in crucial moments, paving the way for their explosive passing game to take flight immediately.