College Station-Denton Ryan football capsule

Class 5A Division I area

Denton Ryan Raiders vs. College Station Cougars

Et cetera: The winner plays the Lancaster-Longview winner. ... Ryan’s Seth Henigan has 2,502 yards passing with 27 TDs and 4 interceptions. Ke’ori Hicks has 750 yards rushing (8.2 avg.) with 7 TDs. Billy Bowman has 49 receptions for 773 yards with 10 TDs and Ja’tavion Sanders has 35 receptions for 658 yards with 11 TDs. College Station’ Roderick Brown has 1,335 yards rushing (8.4 avg.) with 19 TDs and 19 receptions for 393 yards with 6 TDs. Jett Huff has thrown for 2,418 yards and 29 TDs with 4 interceptions. Marquise Collins has 1,014 yards rushing (9.5 avg.) with 20 TDs. Traylen Suel has 65 receptions for 682 yards with 7 TDs. Houston Thomas has 38 receptions for 484 yards with 3 TDs. Dalton Carnes has 34 receptions for 563 yards with 7 TDs. Jaxson Slanker has 130 tackles; Harrison Robinson 95, Isaac Almarez 78 tackles and 10 QBPs and Bubba Carter 77 tackles and 15 QBPs. Keshaun Cooper has 5 interceptions and 20 pass breakups. Connor Lingren has 12 tackles for loss and 8 QBPs. ... Ryan averages 518.1 yards per game. College Station averages 468.3 ypg and allows 251.7 ypg. The Cougars have 15 interceptions and recovered 7 fumbles ... Top-ranked Denton Ryan lost in the 5A-I title game last year to Alvin Shadow Creek 28-22. Ryan won the 5A-I title in 2001, beating Smithson Valley 42-35 in overtime. Ryan the following season beat Brenham 38-8 for the 5A-II crown. Bay City beat Ryan 24-2 for the 5A-I title in 2000; LaMarque beat Ryan in three overtimes 43-35 for the 5A-II title in 2003; and Lake Travis beat Ryan 27-7 for the 5A-I title in 2010. ... College Station has lost in the area round the last two seasons after beating Aledo 20-19 for the 5A-II title in 2017.