College Station cruises past Caney Creek 72-0

The COVID-19 pandemic may have kept the majority of College Station alumni from returning for Homecoming, but nothing could keep the Cougars out of the end zone in their 72-0 victory over Caney Creek on Friday in District 8-5A Division I play at Cougar Stadium.

Much in the same fashion as the Cougars’ 64-0 blowout of Cleveland last week, College Station’s first team played in the first half and cheered on their teammates after the first drive of the second half.

College Station’s Marquise Collins, who had 10 carries for 111 yards, scored five straight touchdowns for the Cougars (7-1, 5-1), three on the ground and two on pass receptions.

After setting the school record with six touchdown passes against Cleveland, College Station quarterback Jett Huff continued his hot hand against the Panthers (0-8, 0-6). He completed 14 of 15 passes for 137 and four touchdowns, breaking the school record for completion percentage he set last week.

College Station’s Traylen Suel caught three passes for 28 yards and a touchdown. Huff also threw touchdown passes of 11 and 16 yards to Collins and a 1-yarder to Will Henson

